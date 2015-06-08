I'm Obsessed: Jay Manuel Foundation 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The truth is, choosing the wrong shade of foundation can instantly take your look from red-carpet-ready to Halloween experiment gone wrong. And while it’s easy enough to take a stroll through your local drug store in search of the perfect palette, it’s important to first delve into some research. Thanks to InStyle’s Kahlana Barfield, we have a newfound appreciation for Jay Manuel’s Beauty Skin Perfector Foundation. The silicone-based liquid, which Barfield describes as a tinted moisturizer, easily blends over the skin and comes in 12 diverse shades—perfect for everyone.

Courtesy (3); Time Inc. Digital Studios (3)

Shop it: Jay Manuel's Beauty Skin Perfector Foundation, $38 each; hsn.com.

Watch the video above to see how Barfield uses it—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

