I'm Obsessed: Jay Manuel Foundation 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The truth is, choosing the wrong shade of foundation can instantly take your look from red-carpet-ready to Halloween experiment gone wrong. And while it’s easy enough to take a stroll through your local drug store in search of the perfect palette, it’s important to first delve into some research. Thanks to InStyle’s Kahlana Barfield, we have a newfound appreciation for Jay Manuel’s Beauty Skin Perfector Foundation. The silicone-based liquid, which Barfield describes as a tinted moisturizer, easily blends over the skin and comes in 12 diverse shades—perfect for everyone.

Shop it: Jay Manuel's Beauty Skin Perfector Foundation, $38 each; hsn.com.

Hey guys, it's Kahlana. So today I want to tell you about this new foundation that I'm obsessed with. It's from Jay Manuel beauty. It's his new skin perfecter and I'm actually wearing it now. I normally don't like to wear Wear a lot of foundation. I don't like my skin to feel really covered, but this lets your skin breathe. It feels almost like a tinted moisturizer, but it has much more coverage and it's a beautiful finish and a little goes a long way. Just dab a little A little bit on and spread it around, and I love the shades. He did such a great job with the range of shades. There's something for the lightest girl to the darkest girl like me. It's gorgeous. [MUSIC]

