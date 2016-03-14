I'm Obsessed: It Cosmetics CC+ Eye Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream Concealer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What better way to jumpstart your day than with a soothing massage? That’s what the Cold Spoon Technology tip atop the It Cosmetics CC+ Eye Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream Concealer SPF 50+ provides, in addition to, of course, successfully covering up any unwanted blemishes, puffiness, and dark spots. As Serrano explains in the video above, the silver point creates a cooling effect that gives you a serious dose of A.M. or anytime relaxation. To boot, the formula’s thick consistency, which comes in a range of shades from fair to rich, dabs on easily and doesn’t fail to cover any part of your skin.

Show Transcript

Hey guys, it's Angelique. I wanted to show you one of my favorite concealers. This is IT Cosmetics CC under-eye with SPF 50. So one of the things I like about it is that the consistency, while it's lightweight and really smooth, it's also dense so it's going to hide all those dark circles, any blemishes It also contains hyaluronic acid which draws in water, helps keeps the area moisturized, smooth, plumped, and the tool also have a cool metal tip. So this means that as you apply the cream, you're also going to get a cooling effect and a massaging effect It's gonna help decrease puffiness and it's going to feel really great. It's a really cool tool. I carry it with me, I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

