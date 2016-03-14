I'm Obsessed: It Cosmetics CC+ Eye Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream Concealer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What better way to jumpstart your day than with a soothing massage? That’s what the Cold Spoon Technology tip atop the It Cosmetics CC+ Eye Color Correcting Full Coverage Cream Concealer SPF 50+ provides, in addition to, of course, successfully covering up any unwanted blemishes, puffiness, and dark spots. As Serrano explains in the video above, the silver point creates a cooling effect that gives you a serious dose of A.M. or anytime relaxation. To boot, the formula’s thick consistency, which comes in a range of shades from fair to rich, dabs on easily and doesn’t fail to cover any part of your skin.



