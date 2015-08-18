I'm Obsessed: Hourglass's 1.5MM Mechanical Gel Eye Liner 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Regardless of whether tonight’s look calls for strobing, contouring, or baking, our favorite beauty techniques are each reliant on one key factor: precision. For eyes that pop just the right amount, we return to Hourglass’s 1.5 millimeter Mechanical Gel Eye Liner, a pencil-thin tool that leads to accurately drawn lines minus the often unfortunate smudge. As the name implies, the handheld liner is strikingly thinner than most and, not surprisingly, also dispenses the perfect dose of its formula. You’ll be set with just two simple clicks of the pen. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $16; sephora.com

Hi guys. It's Kalana. So, my obsession today is one of my secret weapons when it comes to makeup. It's my favorite eyeliner from Hourglass. It's their 1.5 millimeter gel liner. And what I love about this liner is not only is nice and soft, but it's super, super thin, thinner than a pencil. It's 1.5 millimeter and it just draws a very clean precise line. Oftentimes when I use standard eyeliners, I'll smudge it onto my eye, and they start to run, and I instantly had raccoon eyes. And I never get that with this because it just gives a very thin, precise line. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

