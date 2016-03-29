I’m Obsessed: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say the secret to a perfect selfie is found in the right lighting, but you don’t have to run around in search of the ideal bulb or windowed area, thanks to Hourglass’s Ambient Lighting Palette. This easy-to-use multipurpose tool comes in three shades (Incandescent Light, Dim Light, and Radiant Light) that use photo luminescent technology to expertly capture rays in a way that’ll make your skin glow and soften the look of your daily beauty routine. The formula works as a blush, eyeshadow, or even an overall cover-up powder.

Courtesy

Shop it: $62; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nars's Laguna Bronzing Powder

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.