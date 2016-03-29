I’m Obsessed: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

InStyle.com
Mar 29, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say the secret to a perfect selfie is found in the right lighting, but you don’t have to run around in search of the ideal bulb or windowed area, thanks to Hourglass’s Ambient Lighting Palette. This easy-to-use multipurpose tool comes in three shades (Incandescent Light, Dim Light, and Radiant Light) that use photo luminescent technology to expertly capture rays in a way that’ll make your skin glow and soften the look of your daily beauty routine. The formula works as a blush, eyeshadow, or even an overall cover-up powder.

Courtesy

Shop it: $62; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nars's Laguna Bronzing Powder

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Angelique and I wanted to show you the hour glass and the lighting palette. And I used to have two of these palettes but I left them both at work. And I'm pretty sure a fellow editor swiped them. And it's understandable because this palette is full of three flattering highlighting powders. They look great on everyone. You can use them on your eyelids. You can use them in place of blush, on top of your blush. I've actually been using them a translucent powder. Once my make up is on, I take a big brush, and I swirl the rose gold shade all over my face. It sets the make up, and it just gives me a warm sort of candlelit glow. All three shades are super flattering. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!