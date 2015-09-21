I'm Obsessed: Harry Josh's Ceramic Curling Iron 

Harry Josh, the hairstylist responsible for Gisele Bundchen’s flawlessly bouncy waves, has once more channeled his innovative prowess to create a beauty tool that we think will change your at-home styling game for good. Yes, Josh’s 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron looks just like any other, but in addition to the clamp that helps achieve that sough-after volume, this piece allows you to release the clamp to reveal a sea foam colored styling wand that’ll further your model-like look. You clearly don’t have to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel to get the look. 

Shop it: $175; dermstore.com

I'm super excited about today's obsession as a beauty editor, there's nothing more gratifying than finding true innovation, and today the obsession is from hair stylist Harry [UNKNOWN], who is a different and also the man behind so many of the red carpet hair looks that we love He is also [UNKNOWN] hairstylist and known to give her those signature loose, beachy waves. He has launched a new curling iron that is completely genius, and I am going to show you how it works. So, as you can see it's a curling iron with a clamp and this will give you a more defined curl that we usually see in very glamorous hair, old Hollywood hair. But you can turn this button and release the clamp, and it turns into a styling wand. So this is gonna give you more of a loose wave as opposed to a curl. so it's a two-in-one product. It's supercool. It works beautifully. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

