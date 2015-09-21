I'm Obsessed: Harry Josh's Ceramic Curling Iron 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Harry Josh, the hairstylist responsible for Gisele Bundchen’s flawlessly bouncy waves, has once more channeled his innovative prowess to create a beauty tool that we think will change your at-home styling game for good. Yes, Josh’s 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron looks just like any other, but in addition to the clamp that helps achieve that sough-after volume, this piece allows you to release the clamp to reveal a sea foam colored styling wand that’ll further your model-like look. You clearly don’t have to be a Victoria’s Secret Angel to get the look.

Courtesy (2)

Shop it: $175; dermstore.com.

