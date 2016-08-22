I'm Obsessed: Guerlain Radiance in a Flash Serum

Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 22, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Don't underestimate the power of this tiny serum. Though Guerlain's Radiance in a Flash may look unassuming, the product delivers major results for your complexion, just as its title suggests. When worn underneath foundation or tinted moisturizer, the shimmer-infused gel imparts an instant Valencia filter effect on your skin, but can also be used over makeup for a mid-day refresh. The rest of the InStyle team was so impressed by the product, immediately after a meeting, we all went and picked up bottles of our own. Hit play on the above video to find out how Serrano likes to use it, and all about the frenzy it caused over at InStyle HQ.

Shop it: $30; sephora.com.

Show Transcript

I am about to show you the littlest beauty product that may be biggest impression on InStyle editors. This is Guerlain's Radiance in a Flash and what it is is a gel serum with a beautiful iridescent finish to it. So what I like to do is throughout the day, whenever my skin is looking a little dry, or I feel like my makeup is starting to cake, I'll put on a little bit, usually on top of my cheekbones, underneath my eyes, and it's going to give me an immediate glow and a little lifted effect. Now you can see the results are instant. We had about eight InStyle editors in a room for a run through, and each and every one went out and bought this product. It's under $30 and clearly we are all obsessed. [MUSIC]

