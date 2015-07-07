I'm Obsessed: Gold MacBook

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The denizens of Ancient Egypt were on to something when they chose to douse themselves in nothing but gold. And to this day, the desirable metal continues to prove to elevate anyone’s look, be it with a simple chain necklace or a stack of perfectly aligned geometric rings. In fact, the color transcends the world of fashion and is also a favorite of red carpet beauty experts, who often slather a gilded layer of eye shadow on stars like Kerry Washington and Zoe Saldana.

So why not take your affinity for all things shiny beyond your closet and vanity? Barfield explains how the sleek, gold, and easy-to-carry Apple MacBook comes with a vibrant 12-inch LED-backlit display, only weighs two pounds, and has a 10-hour battery life. Is it time to match your jewelry with your favorite piece of tech? We think so.

Shop it: 12-inch MacBook, $1,599; apple.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves the MacBook

