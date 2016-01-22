I'm Obsessed: Glow by J.Lo Perfume 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We discovered the trick to shining like Jennifer Lopez, but how can you smell like the InStyle February cover goddess, too? We’ve got that on lock. Gifting us with a major #FlashbackFriday moment in the video above, Serrano explains why the star’s years-old Glow by J.Lo perfume is one to definitely keep on your vanity. The fragrance’s notes call for a mixture of florals, vanilla, musk, and citrus-like fruits—perfect for racking up many compliments. Better yet, the hourglass-shaped opaque bottle also comes adorned with glitzy “J.Lo”-marked bling. Prepare to channel your inner “Jenny from the Block.”

Shop it: 1.7 oz, $50; kohls.com.

Hi, everyone. It's Angelique and today, I'm throwing back over ten years to talk to about one of my favorite fragrances. It's Glow by JLo. Now it contains florals, like neroli and jasmine and orange blossoms, and then it has some sweet vanilla and sandalwood. All true. But the way that I look to describe it is that it's smells like a very refreshing spa shower. It's clean, it's ever so slightly sweet, it's not overpowering. And every time I wear it somebody gives me a compliment. And that is why I keep bringing it out year after year. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

