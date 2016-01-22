I'm Obsessed: Glow by J.Lo Perfume 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We discovered the trick to shining like Jennifer Lopez, but how can you smell like the InStyle February cover goddess, too? We’ve got that on lock. Gifting us with a major #FlashbackFriday moment in the video above, Serrano explains why the star’s years-old Glow by J.Lo perfume is one to definitely keep on your vanity. The fragrance’s notes call for a mixture of florals, vanilla, musk, and citrus-like fruits—perfect for racking up many compliments. Better yet, the hourglass-shaped opaque bottle also comes adorned with glitzy “J.Lo”-marked bling. Prepare to channel your inner “Jenny from the Block.”

Courtesy

Shop it: 1.7 oz, $50; kohls.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves the classic—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.