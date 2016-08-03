I'm Obsessed: Glossier's Haloscope Highlighter

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

To strobe or not to strobe? That is the single question makeup aficionados have been asking themselves since the highlighting trend has taken the Internet by storm. If you’ve yet to try your hand at the technique, here’s one product that’s guaranteed to get you glowing: Glossier’s Haloscope highlighter. This dew-effect formula is unlike any other highlighter out there. Its core is packed with a trio of rich moisturizers including coconut, castor seed, and sweet almond oils, and its outer halo is infused with actual crystals. Available in two shades, Quartz, a universally flattering pearlescent, and golden Topez, whichever way you prefer to glow, it’s guaranteed to be out of this world. Click play on the video above to get all the Serrano’s highlights on this product.

courtesy

Shop it: $22; glossier.com.

RELATED: Surratt Beauty's Surreal Skin Foundation Wand

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.