I'm Obsessed: Glossier's Haloscope Highlighter

InStyle Staff
Aug 03, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

To strobe or not to strobe? That is the single question makeup aficionados have been asking themselves since the highlighting trend has taken the Internet by storm. If you’ve yet to try your hand at the technique, here’s one product that’s guaranteed to get you glowing: Glossier’s Haloscope highlighter. This dew-effect formula is unlike any other highlighter out there. Its core is packed with a trio of rich moisturizers including coconut, castor seed, and sweet almond oils, and its outer halo is infused with actual crystals. Available in two shades, Quartz, a universally flattering pearlescent, and golden Topez, whichever way you prefer to glow, it’s guaranteed to be out of this world. Click play on the video above to get all the Serrano’s highlights on this product.

courtesy

Shop it: $22; glossier.com

[MUSIC] Everyone, it's Angelique, and whether or not you're into the whole strobing craze that's happening right now, you have to check out these new products from Glossier. These are called Haloscopes, and I cannot tell you how many people have come up to me, asking me about these, do they work, actually really like them. So, sometimes when you're doing the strobing effect or you're highlighting your skin. The finish skin look a bit too metallic and I think it gives that kind of an artificial look but, this stick. Sticks have a core of moisturizers. So you're going to get almond oil and their coconut oil and that's going to help, not only hydrate your skin but give it a really fresh dewy texture along with the outer core which is infused with rose quartz and golden topaz. So you're going to get that shimmer that really reflects beautifully in the light. But it's not going to come on too strong or too artificial looking because of the moisturizers. It's a great product. You can use it day or night in two different colors. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

