I'm Obsessed: Glossier's Boy Brow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Every cool girl has at least one Glossier product in her beauty arsenal and the brand’s Boy Brow is by far our favorite. This $16 tool, available in blonde, brown, and black, looks exactly like mascara but works to give your eyebrows that presumably Cara Delevingne-approved look. Its wax formula makes for a soft, easy to apply texture that with just a few strokes gives you a fuller, thicker, and more lived-in look. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, the swiftness of the brush doesn’t require a high level of precision and helps make sure they stay in place all day (or night) long.

$16; glossier.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys. Today's obsession is all about a foolproof brow product. It's from Glossier and it's their Boy Brow. This product is incredible because it does three things. It tints your brows and fills them in, it grooms them, and it keeps them in place. Face. Now I love brows, I love a good brow, and I think they're very important because it frames your face. But I find it really challenging to use a brow pencil, because you have to have precision. And I just don't have that precision, mine always end up lopsided, but not when I use this product. Super easy to use, it comes in three colors, black, brown, and blonde. I'm gonna show you how simple it is, and I'm gonna use black. So it looks just like a mascara but it has a tint to it. Literally run it across your brows and your good to go. [BLANK_AUDIO] Takes two seconds, easy breezy. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

