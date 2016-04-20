I'm Obsessed: Glossier's Boy Brow

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Every cool girl has at least one Glossier product in her beauty arsenal and the brand’s Boy Brow is by far our favorite. This $16 tool, available in blonde, brown, and black, looks exactly like mascara but works to give your eyebrows that presumably Cara Delevingne-approved look. Its wax formula makes for a soft, easy to apply texture that with just a few strokes gives you a fuller, thicker, and more lived-in look. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, the swiftness of the brush doesn’t require a high level of precision and helps make sure they stay in place all day (or night) long.

Courtesy

Shop it: $16; glossier.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves this tool