I'm Obsessed: Glossier Flavored BalmDotCom Trio

How do we love Glossier's BalmDotCom lip balm? Let us count the ways. In addition to giving your pout a major boost in hydration, the product moonlights as a dewy highlighter, and can even be used to smooth over rough cuticles. Recently, Glossier took their now-iconic formula and added a trio of flavors into the mix—rose, cherry, and mint, respectively. As InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano notes in the video above, the cherry flavor in particular has a super-subtle pink tint that looks gorgeous solo, and can be layered over lipstick for extra drama. Hit play on the video above to find out why she's obsessed.

Courtesy

Shop It: Glossier Flavored BalmDotCom Trio, $30; glossier.com.

