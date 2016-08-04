I'm Obsessed: Givenchy's Mister Radiant Bronzer 

InStyle Staff
Aug 04, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Is your skin in need of a burst of radiance? Consider Serrano’s antidote to a dull complexion: Givenchy Mister Radiant Star Bronzer. This unique, moisturizing gel may be clear, but its brown and gold speckled dots actually break open when it’s massaged onto the skin to deposit a golden wash of color to your complexion. The finished product: A natural hint of bronze that’s the perfect mid-day pick-me-up, or you can build it to reach a self-tanner level faux-glow. Whichever way you choose, the results will have you glowing. Watch the video above to find out all the details about one of Serrano’s favorite products.

Shop it: $41; neimanmarcus.com

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique and I wanted to show you one of the coolest parts to hook my desk. This is from Givenchy and it's called Mister Radiant. Now, as you can probably guess for the name, it gives you a radiant glow and what it is is moisturizing gel but it's filled with Colored microspheres. So when you put it on your skin, you'll see the clear gel is actually speckled with brown and yellow dots. And as you massage it into your skin, those microspheres are gonna burst open, and they're going to deposit some bronze and golden tones. And the more you rub it in, it takes about a minute. The brighter the glow gets. And the more you put on, you can actually take this to self tanner level and get a really nice natural looking foe glow. I put on just a little bit over My makeup in the middle of the day just to give me a fresh little pick-me-up. I get a slight radiance in under a minute. It's a great product. You have to check it out. [MUSIC]

