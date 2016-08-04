I'm Obsessed: Givenchy's Mister Radiant Bronzer 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Is your skin in need of a burst of radiance? Consider Serrano’s antidote to a dull complexion: Givenchy Mister Radiant Star Bronzer. This unique, moisturizing gel may be clear, but its brown and gold speckled dots actually break open when it’s massaged onto the skin to deposit a golden wash of color to your complexion. The finished product: A natural hint of bronze that’s the perfect mid-day pick-me-up, or you can build it to reach a self-tanner level faux-glow. Whichever way you choose, the results will have you glowing. Watch the video above to find out all the details about one of Serrano’s favorite products.

courtesy

Shop it: $41; neimanmarcus.com.

