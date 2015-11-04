I'm Obsessed: Ginger + Liz’s Hand Toning Crème

InStyle.com
Nov 04, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to feel like you’ve entered a tropical oasis with Ginger + Liz’s new Hand Toning Crème. Yes, the beloved brand is best known for creating one-of-a-kind nail polishes, but its new line of crèmes quickly help to hydrate, protect, and soften your hands without leaving a greasy, unwanted residue. Available in three distinct scents (African Mojito, Natural Scent and Polynesian Blossom), each affordable version is infused with Tamanu oil, a coveted blend that helps tone and heals toiled skin. The oil is found in the islands of the South Pacific, meaning you’ll instantly smell the lush, floral notes that each of the crèmes emits. 

Courtesy

Shop it: African Mojito Hand Toning Creme, $18; gingerandliz.com.

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is a hand cream from one of my favorite nail polish lines, Ginger and Liz. It's their new hand toning cream. And what I love about this product most is the consistency. It has a nice, thick texture which I think is awesome, but it's not greasy or slippery at all. It contains camomile oil which is nice and moisturizing and it comes in three scents. This is Polynesian blossom which is a nice floral. It's a soft but not overly floral which I love. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!