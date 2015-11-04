I'm Obsessed: Ginger + Liz’s Hand Toning Crème

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Prepare to feel like you’ve entered a tropical oasis with Ginger + Liz’s new Hand Toning Crème. Yes, the beloved brand is best known for creating one-of-a-kind nail polishes, but its new line of crèmes quickly help to hydrate, protect, and soften your hands without leaving a greasy, unwanted residue. Available in three distinct scents (African Mojito, Natural Scent and Polynesian Blossom), each affordable version is infused with Tamanu oil, a coveted blend that helps tone and heals toiled skin. The oil is found in the islands of the South Pacific, meaning you’ll instantly smell the lush, floral notes that each of the crèmes emits.

Courtesy

Shop it: African Mojito Hand Toning Creme, $18; gingerandliz.com.

