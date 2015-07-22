I'm Obsessed: Ginger and Liz Nail Polish

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

It’s not uncommon to hear of women having unfortunate allergic reactions when trying new nail polishes. The reason? Beauty brands often fill these mini bottles of color with harsh chemicals that can prove to be harmful. Thanks to Ginger Johnson and Liz Pickett’s Ginger and Liz nail polishes, you never have to worry about that problem again. The duo’s vegan friendly and toxin-free lacquers are not only hypoallergenic, but also come in a wide-range of bold and opaque pigments for every kind of taste.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: (left to right) seafoam, $12; nude, $15; yellow, $12; gingerandliz.com. For more Ginger and Liz shades, visit ulta.com.

Watch the video above to see which shade Barfield prefers—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she's obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Nude Stix Cosmetics