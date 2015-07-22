I'm Obsessed: Ginger and Liz Nail Polish

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

It’s not uncommon to hear of women having unfortunate allergic reactions when trying new nail polishes. The reason? Beauty brands often fill these mini bottles of color with harsh chemicals that can prove to be harmful. Thanks to Ginger Johnson and Liz Pickett’s Ginger and Liz nail polishes, you never have to worry about that problem again. The duo’s vegan friendly and toxin-free lacquers are not only hypoallergenic, but also come in a wide-range of bold and opaque pigments for every kind of taste.  

Hi, guys. My obsession today is Ginger and Liz nail polishes. I love this line. It was actually started by two friends, Ginger Johnson and Liz Pickett. And they started their collection because they both had very bad reactions to the chemicals that are found in many nail polishes on the market So what's great about their polishes is that they're very bright and opaque and bold, but they're chemical free. So that's very unique, and they have really great colors. I'm actually really loving their summer collection. Here are my three favorite shades. There's a bright pink, a green, and a yellow. And I'm wearing the yellow, it's called playing innocent, and I like it because I feel like it's a nice neutral but a little bit more fun. But one coat is all you need for their nail polishes because they are so opaque and two coats really take it to the next level. [BLANK_AUDIO]

