I'm Obsessed: GHD's Platinum Flat Iron

Dec 17, 2015

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The holidays are upon us so we suggest adding GHD’s Platinum Flat Iron to your wish list, stat. As Barfield Brown, who uses the tool daily, explains in the video above, this splurge-worthy product heats up to 365 degrees, just below the temperature that often leads to unexpected hair damage. The ceramic titanium plates on the iron also reduce the time you’ll spend getting ready and also provides an extra boost of shine. Available in white or black, it also includes a heat mat, roll bag, two sectioning clips, and a gilded gift box.

Shop it: $249; ghdhair.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is GHD's Platinum flat iron. So I consider myself a flat iron connoisseur because I straighten my hair every day. And there are many reasons why I feel this is one of the best flat irons on the market. For one, it heats up to 365 degrees. Now this is lower than many flat irons on the market. Most of them go up to 450 degrees, which can be very damaging on the hair. This one gets my hair equally as straight. It has ceramic titanium plates. They close very tightly. So all it takes is one pass and my hair is silky smooth. I also love that I don't have to wait for it to cool down if I'm in a rush. So if I'm at the gym, I flat iron my hair. All I have to do is take the rubber top that comes with it Place it on top of it and throw it in my bag, and it's not going to damage anything in my bag. Lastly, I love that it's white. I think it's super-chic. It also comes in black, but I think the white is cooler.

