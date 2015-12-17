I'm Obsessed: GHD’s Platinum Flat Iron

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The holidays are upon us so we suggest adding GHD’s Platinum Flat Iron to your wish list, stat. As Barfield Brown, who uses the tool daily, explains in the video above, this splurge-worthy product heats up to 365 degrees, just below the temperature that often leads to unexpected hair damage. The ceramic titanium plates on the iron also reduce the time you’ll spend getting ready and also provides an extra boost of shine. Available in white or black, it also includes a heat mat, roll bag, two sectioning clips, and a gilded gift box.

Courtesy

Shop it: $249; ghdhair.com.

