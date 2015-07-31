I'm Obsessed: Fresh's Rose Face Mask 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And that’s exactly why Fresh hasn’t changed the gel formula to its Rose Face Mask in its 15 years of existence. To celebrate the lush, rose petal-infused mix, the brand has tapped London-based artist Jo Ratcliffe to expertly color the iconic bottle’s white exterior with a garden-friendly mashup of beautiful red and pink flowers. The limited-edition packaging is a dreamy addition to your bathroom vanity, but it’s the cool, hydrating product itself that leads to a brighter, more radiant complexion.

Shop it: $62; nordstrom.com.

