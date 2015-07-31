I'm Obsessed: Fresh's Rose Face Mask 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And that’s exactly why Fresh hasn’t changed the gel formula to its Rose Face Mask in its 15 years of existence. To celebrate the lush, rose petal-infused mix, the brand has tapped London-based artist Jo Ratcliffe to expertly color the iconic bottle’s white exterior with a garden-friendly mashup of beautiful red and pink flowers. The limited-edition packaging is a dreamy addition to your bathroom vanity, but it’s the cool, hydrating product itself that leads to a brighter, more radiant complexion. 

Shop it: $62; nordstrom.com.

[MUSIC] Hi, guys. It's Kahlana. So, my obsession today is a product that's been around for 15 years. It's Fresh's Rose Face Mask, and I love this product. I've been using it for many years, and what I love about it is the texture. It has a gel texture, it's not drying at all. Sometimes when you use clay masks they can settle on your skin and become very cracked and make your skin feel disgusting. This doesn't do that at all. It's full of pure rose water, cucumber extract, aloe vera, green tea and it has real rose petals in it. And I'll show you what it looks like. You can actually see the rose petals Floating around in here, and they smell so delicious. But to celebrate the 15th year anniversary, they're doing a limited edition packaging. And as you can see, it's nice and pretty, they collaborated with a designer, her name is Jo Ratcliffe. Cliff. And her designs are very quirky and fun. And I just think it's gorgeous. It's beautiful to have on your bathroom counter even when you're done with the bottle. I'm obsessed.

