I'm Obsessed: Fresh’s Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What better way to celebrate spring than to throw in a mix of Mother Nature’s beauty into your daily routine? Fresh’s Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum provides an instant kick of moisture and naturally hydrates the skin, but the formula also contains angelica leaf extract, cucumber extract, rose water, and a finely curated selection of ingredients that help pack the outdoors into one small bottle. It blends easily with your other go-to favorites, along with makeup, and is best used when applied both at morning and night. 

Shop it: $55; fresh.com.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is from Fresh. It's their rose deep hydration serum. There are several things that I love about this product. For one it has hyaluronic acid, so that's gonna give the skin a ton of moisture. It also has Vitamin E. It has cucumber extract, which is gonna create a cooling effect on the skin. I love it because it's hydrating enough that you can wear it alone, especially when it's warm outside and you don't want to layer too many products on. But, if you need extra moisture, it is great in combination with your moisturizer. I also love that it absorbs quickly, so it doesn't leave your skin feeling tacky. It's great before make up. I'm obsessed.

