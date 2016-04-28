I'm Obsessed: Fresh’s Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

What better way to celebrate spring than to throw in a mix of Mother Nature’s beauty into your daily routine? Fresh’s Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum provides an instant kick of moisture and naturally hydrates the skin, but the formula also contains angelica leaf extract, cucumber extract, rose water, and a finely curated selection of ingredients that help pack the outdoors into one small bottle. It blends easily with your other go-to favorites, along with makeup, and is best used when applied both at morning and night.

Courtesy

Shop it: $55; fresh.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Fresh's Sugar Lip Treatment

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.