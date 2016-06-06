I'm Obsessed: Fresh's Petit Soaps

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The key to being everyone’s favorite party guest: Showing your appreciation for the soiree’s host by leaving a thoughtful gift. This is where Fresh’s Petit Soaps come in. These beautifully wrapped soaps will be an elegant addition on any bathroom vanity, and have a vegetable-based formula that contains shea butter, making for a luxurious hand treatment. Offered in a variety of fragrances from lovely florals such as magnolia, and subtle fruits like cucumber, there’s a scent for everyone to love.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12 each; fresh.com.

