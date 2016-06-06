I'm Obsessed: Fresh's Petit Soaps

InStyle Staff
Jun 06, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

The key to being everyone’s favorite party guest: Showing your appreciation for the soiree’s host by leaving a thoughtful gift. This is where Fresh’s Petit Soaps come in. These beautifully wrapped soaps will be an elegant addition on any bathroom vanity, and have a vegetable-based formula that contains shea butter, making for a luxurious hand treatment. Offered in a variety of fragrances from lovely florals such as magnolia, and subtle fruits like cucumber, there’s a scent for everyone to love. 

Shop it: $12 each; fresh.com

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is very close to my heart. These are soaps by Fresh. And the large, oval varieties I actually used as favors at my wedding. And I absolutely loved the packaging. It has a French, country vibe to it. And the scents were really, really subtle. They come in a variety of scents. They have florals, like [UNKNOWN] magnolia. And several fruits like cucumber and fig. And the petite variety I actually give out pretty much whenever I go to a party as a hostess gift. And to my friends and family. But if you're getting some for yourself, they make a really luxurious hand treatment. They're vegetable based, and they have shae butter. So you're gonna get a lot of moisture from them. They have been a long time obsession. [MUSIC]

