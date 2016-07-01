I'm Obsessed: Freshly Picked's Baby Moccasins

InStyle Staff
Jul 01, 2016

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you thought sourcing comfy, cute shoes for yourself was a tough task, try doing the same for your little one. Luckily, Freshly Picked baby moccasins check all the boxes: They're soft, stylish, and available in a rainbow of colors to suit every onesie in your child's wardrobe. Hear more from Barfield Brown—an expectant mom herself—above.

Shop it: $60; freshlypicked.com.

Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So my obsession today actually might be my obsession of the year. I am currently pregnant with a baby girl and on the hunt for the coolest designers for kids, and Freshly Picked baby moccasins hands down are my favorite for shoes. They are absolutely adorable. You name it, they have it, in terms of color, texture, everything from metallic designs, to suede, to leather, polka dots. They're doing really cool collaborations. These two pair are from a collaboration that recently launched with Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry. And they're just adorable for both boys and girls. And they're packaged in this cute little dust bag that's great for travel. I am completely obsessed with this line. [BLANK_AUDIO]

