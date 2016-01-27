I'm Obsessed: Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment

Jan 27, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A beauty tool so sweet, it tastes like a treat? Count us in! Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15 is an affordable, editor favorite that deliciously boosts your lips with moisture and repairs dried damage. Available in a broad selection of flavors and hues (think fig, ruby, and cherry), the sugar-fueled balm’s SPF 15 protection protects against violent UV rays and also simply gives your lips a luxurious, smile-worthy dose of richness. 

Shop it: $24; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hey everyone, it's Angelique and today I wanted to show you a beauty editor staple. These are fresh sugar tinted lip treatments. And you can see there are so many of them now. They come in all different flavors and shades. From the punchy coral to the deep berries to the bright ruby reds. And one of my favorites is one of the originals. This is Sugar Rose. And inside each, what you're gonna get is a really luxurious balm. It's filled with sugar which is a natural humectant along with Vitamins A, C and E, which are gonna give your lips a little more protection. And you're also going to get SPF, which makes it a great option for every day. And with all of these shades there is an option for every skin tone. And that is why I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

