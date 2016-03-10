I'm Obsessed: Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower Perfume

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

How often does your signature scent compel strangers to stop what they’re doing and ask which fragrance you’re wearing? If the answer is rarely, it’s time to switch to Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower, Serrano’s absolute favorite. As she explains in the video above, this luxurious, one-of-a-kind luxury scent primarily releases note of Tuberose blossoms, which provide a floral yet super rich finishing touch to your beauty regime. This one is definitely worth saving up for.

Shop it: $380; barneys.com.

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, it's Angelique, and today I wanted to show you my signature fragrance. This is Carnal Flower by Frederic Malle. Now I have met the line creator, Frederic Malle, and I have personally gushed to him about how much I adore this fragrance. Now the central note is two burrows, and that is a really strong, sultry, slightly sweet which floral. But the fragrance also has lighter notes, green notes, like eucalyptus. So altogether you get something that's really captivating and mysterious. But it's never overpowering. I have had people stop me on the street and ask me what I'm wearing this is my signature and I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

