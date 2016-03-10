I'm Obsessed: Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower Perfume

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

How often does your signature scent compel strangers to stop what they’re doing and ask which fragrance you’re wearing? If the answer is rarely, it’s time to switch to Frederic Malle’s Carnal Flower, Serrano’s absolute favorite. As she explains in the video above, this luxurious, one-of-a-kind luxury scent primarily releases note of Tuberose blossoms, which provide a floral yet super rich finishing touch to your beauty regime. This one is definitely worth saving up for.

Courtesy

Shop it: $380; barneys.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Morrocanoil's Texture Clay

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.