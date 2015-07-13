I'm Obsessed: Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Jul 13, 2015 @ 3:45 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

In New York, obsessive gourmands flock to Brooklyn’s Carroll Gardens neighborhood for a taste of the rich house-made pastas, sandwiches, salads, cured meats, and cheeses that the Frankies Spuntino restaurant successfully serves night after night. So what’s the secret ingredient to their decadent plates? Olive oil. And while there perhaps is nothing like trying one of the eatery’s dishes yourself, you don’t have to jet to New York to get a taste. The restaurant’s Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is made from organically grown olives in Sicily, is available online and has the same flavorful notes that add pizzazz to any meal. Barfield also loves the chic, green bottle in which the oil is packaged.

Courtesy

Shop it: $15, merlinmerchant.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So anyone who appreciates a good olive oil will love my obsession today. It's an olive oil from a company called Frankie's 457. Which is actually a restaurant in Brooklyn, where I live and they have this delicious olive oil. It has this really great fruity flavor. It tastes delicious on salads, on pastas and anyone who loves to cook like I do will really love it. And it comes in this really chic green bottle. It's one liter so it's huge. And it will last you for such a long time. I am obsessed.

