I'm Obsessed: Frame Denim Flare Jeans 

The ‘70s are having a major moment in fashion this fall and in order to emulate the disco-era pieces we saw on the runway, we’re turning to Frame Denim’s Flare Jeans. Designed with the wide-legged shape that ruled the decade, these comfortable, blue-wash pants are a fun alternative to the skinny jean we all regularly wear year-round. Available in a variety of washes, each of these pieces are not only flattering, but also are made of high-quality denim produced directly in L.A. And to prevent your look for steering in the costume direction, try pairing sleek, gold accessories and modern, structured tops like Barfield does in the video above.

Courtesy

Shop it: Frame Denim Le High Flare Flare Leg Jeans, $229; shop.nordstrom.com.

Get the look seen on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield: Tiffany & Co. Atlas Narrow Open Bangle, $3,500; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Smile Pendant, $950; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Square Bracelet in Sterling Silver, $975; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Square Bracelet in 18k Gold, $5,200; tiffany.com.

