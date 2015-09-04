I'm Obsessed: Fornasetti Scented Candles 

Sep 04, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique SerranoInStyle's beauty director. Check back often to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

We love it when something endlessly chic serves dual purposes. And that’s precisely why we’re in an entangled romance with Fornasetti’s scented candles. Yes, the fragrance that exudes after burning these vegetable wax creations is one to note—it’s a homey blend of herbs, wood tones, and incense—but it’s the cylindrical ceramic containers that do all the talking. Since 1913, the Italian brand has been handcrafting their pieces (they make trays, mirrors, and bowls as well) with illustrations that are worthy of being hung in a gallery. 

Shop it: $175 each; neimanmarcus.com.

Watch the video above to see why Serrano loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite finds.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Angelique and I'm currently in the middle of a big project. I am redecorating my apartment. Right now, it has sort of a city meets farmhouse kinda vibe, which I like, but I also love putting surprising modern touches here and there. So that's one of the reasons I am obsessed with these Fornasetti Candles. So two things I really love about them, one obviously the smell. The vegetable wax in these, in their signature scent called Auto has a really woodsy, spicy, cozy kind of scent. So I love putting one of these in every room, just to really have that cozy atmosphere throughout. But the second thing I love are the prints. They have a different print every single year. And this new one, especially, I'm obsessed with because it's classic checkerboard meets cool pop-art lip prints, and how great is that for a beauty editor? So I am currently obsessing over all of them and collecting them as we speak. [MUSIC]

