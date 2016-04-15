I'm Obsessed: Fiona Stiles Ultimate Lash Icon Volumizing Mascara

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles has the answer to the beauty questions of some of Hollywood’s leading starlets. So when in search of an affordable mascara that provides instant results, we turned to the pro’s Ultimate Lash Icon Volumizing Mascara. As part of her exclusive collection for Ulta, this no-frills product, available in black and burgundy, comes with a two-in-one brush that helps lashes reach that super voluminous, curled look. The richness of the colors offers a look-at-me shine that’ll definitely last all day.

Courtesy

Shop it: $16; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.