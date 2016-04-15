I'm Obsessed: Fiona Stiles Ultimate Lash Icon Volumizing Mascara

Apr 15, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles has the answer to the beauty questions of some of Hollywood’s leading starlets. So when in search of an affordable mascara that provides instant results, we turned to the pro’s Ultimate Lash Icon Volumizing Mascara. As part of her exclusive collection for Ulta, this no-frills product, available in black and burgundy, comes with a two-in-one brush that helps lashes reach that super voluminous, curled look. The richness of the colors offers a look-at-me shine that’ll definitely last all day.

Courtesy

Shop it: $16; ulta.com.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is super special because it's from celebrity make up artist Fiona Stiles. Someone who I work with my entire career as a beauty editor and someone who is a dear friends. It's so exciting because Fiona has her new collection exclusively for the beauty The collection is massive, full of great products, but there is one particular product that I truly love and it's the Ultimate Lash Icon Volumizing Mascara. So, this mascara is great, because it's truly innovative. It's two brushes in one and it really helps to define the lashes and then also volumize the lashes. So for definition, you're really gonna get that separation, that lengthening effect. And then the volume is really give you that lush effect that we all love, and helps us look like we have on fake lashes, which I don't mind. I also love the jet black hue. It really, really gives my eyes that definition, so I really can go without wearing eyeliner if I don't want to. Also, it's at an affordable price and I love that. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

