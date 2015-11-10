I'm Obsessed: Eyeko’s Brow Magic Brow Boost

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though nailing bold, beautiful eyebrows is possible after several practice runs, doing so the first time may not lead to the most effortless results. That’s exactly why Eyeko’s Brow Magic Brow Boost is the perfect tool for quickly reshaping over-plucked brows that require a bit more care. Available in three distinct shades (light to medium, medium to dark, and dark), this affordable tool easily allows you to color your brows for a thicker, darker finish. As Serrano explains in the video above, just a light layer does the trick.

Courtesy

Shop it: $35; ulta.com.

Watch the video above to learn how Serrano prefers to use the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty finds.