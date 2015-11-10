I'm Obsessed: Eyeko’s Brow Magic Brow Boost

InStyle.com
Nov 10, 2015 @ 12:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Though nailing bold, beautiful eyebrows is possible after several practice runs, doing so the first time may not lead to the most effortless results. That’s exactly why Eyeko’s Brow Magic Brow Boost is the perfect tool for quickly reshaping over-plucked brows that require a bit more care. Available in three distinct shades (light to medium, medium to dark, and dark), this affordable tool easily allows you to color your brows for a thicker, darker finish. As Serrano explains in the video above, just a light layer does the trick.   

Courtesy

Shop it: $35; ulta.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Fornasetti Scented Candles

Watch the video above to learn how Serrano prefers to use the tool—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty finds.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi everyone, I'm Angelique, and if you, like me, are guilty of having over-plucked your eyebrows in the past, I think you're going to be very excited about this product. It's Eyeko Brow Magic Brow Boost. And inside the glass tube are basically fibers and they stick to the hairs in your eyebrows and bulk them up just the slightest bit. So on the days when I don't have to fill any gaps with a pencil I'll reach for this product and I'll take the brush. And I will run the brush just lightly over each brow. And what that does is deposit the fibers and it makes them look just a little bit thicker and a little bit darker. It's the perfect every day boost. And that's why I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!