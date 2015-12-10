I'm Obsessed: Essence's Beauty Box

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Why spend hours digging for top-rated beauty staples when a roster of pro, in-the-know editors can do the work for you? Thanks to Essence’s Beauty Box, your hunt for new, of-the-moment skin, hair, makeup, and general beauty tools just got easier. As its name suggests, this monthly subscription-based service expertly arranges must-have items like lipstick, mascara, fragrance, mist, and body lotion from brands like Calvin Klein, L’Occitane, Suave, and Fekkai into one easy-to-receive box. The affordable selection (begins at $15 per box) also includes both full- and travel-sized pieces, and is a great gift for the holidays. 

Shop it: $15 per box; essencebeautybox.com

[MUSIC] Today's Obsession is a program from our sister brand, Essence. It's their new beauty box. The way this works is you pay a $15 monthly subscription, and you get a box of beauty products send to you every month to test out. And all the products are curated by the beauty editors at Essence. And there's a mix of both travel size and full size products. This is the December box. And there's everything from an anti-breakage hair cream from Carol's Daughter to a body Body wash from Boots, a lipstick from Cover Girl. And it just allows you to test new products every month and fall in love with different things that you can incorporate into your beauty routine. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

