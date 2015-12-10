I'm Obsessed: Essence's Beauty Box

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Why spend hours digging for top-rated beauty staples when a roster of pro, in-the-know editors can do the work for you? Thanks to Essence’s Beauty Box, your hunt for new, of-the-moment skin, hair, makeup, and general beauty tools just got easier. As its name suggests, this monthly subscription-based service expertly arranges must-have items like lipstick, mascara, fragrance, mist, and body lotion from brands like Calvin Klein, L’Occitane, Suave, and Fekkai into one easy-to-receive box. The affordable selection (begins at $15 per box) also includes both full- and travel-sized pieces, and is a great gift for the holidays.

Courtesy Essence

Shop it: $15 per box; essencebeautybox.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves the service