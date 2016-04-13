I’m Obsessed: Erzo Prenatal Vitamin Biscuits

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor-at-large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

They say motherhood is the toughest job out there, but things are about to get easier thanks to Erzo’s Prenatal Vitamin Biscuits. Available in five flavorful varieties (oat, gluten-free oat, strawberry Greek yogurt, ginger, and apple cinnamon), these cookie-like, roughly 200-calorie treats are the perfect, tasty supplement to traditional prenatal vitamins, providing plenty of nutrient-rich benefits to moms-to-be. As Barfield Brown (who's expecting, herself!) explains in the video above, you can take the recommended three whole-grain cereal biscuits throughout your day, or pack them in at once as a meal replacement.

Shop it: Strawberry Greek Yogurt Biscuits, $11; erzofoods.com.

Hi guys, todays session is for all the future mothers to be. So, I'm currently pregnant and I know first hand that taking prenatal vitamins can be super challenging. Either they make us nauseous, or it's just really hard to swallow a very large pill. So my obsession today is a great alternative. They're Erzo Vitamin Biscuits. So they're biscuits but they kind of remind me of a cereal bar. They come in a pack of three and you can either eat the three all through the day as a healthy snack or you can have them all at once as a meal replacement. So they have everything that you find in a normal prenatal vitamin including fiber and they come in five different flavors. My personal favorite is apple cinnamon and I promise you super good and also super healthy, I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

