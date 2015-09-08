I'm Obsessed: Elizabeth and James Nirvana Dry Shampoo 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have shaken up the New York fashion scene with expressively elegant designs for The Row and Elizabeth and James, their sportier, contemporary line. So it’s no surprise that for their nosedive into the world of beauty, the twin sisters wowed with Nirvana, their first fragrance for Elizabeth and James. Now, the talents are back with a dry shampoo that not only smells rich, but also helps maintain that lived-in, effortless look. Available in a white scent that smells of musk and peony and a black iteration that exudes vanilla and sandalwood, there’s nothing else we’ll be spritzing onto our hair this fall.

Courtesy

Shop it: $28 each; sephora.com.

