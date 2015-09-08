I'm Obsessed: Elizabeth and James Nirvana Dry Shampoo 

InStyle.com
Sep 08, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen have shaken up the New York fashion scene with expressively elegant designs for The Row and Elizabeth and James, their sportier, contemporary line. So it’s no surprise that for their nosedive into the world of beauty, the twin sisters wowed with Nirvana, their first fragrance for Elizabeth and James. Now, the talents are back with a dry shampoo that not only smells rich, but also helps maintain that lived-in, effortless look. Available in a white scent that smells of musk and peony and a black iteration that exudes vanilla and sandalwood, there’s nothing else we’ll be spritzing onto our hair this fall. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $28 each; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: The Row Sunglasses

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So today's obsession is a genius product from Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen line Elizabeth and Jane. They recently launched their fragrance Nirvana and now they're extending the line with dry shampoos. And this makes me really excited because I get serious hair envy from them They just have that perfect lived-in loose waves that are impossible to get from a curling iron. So the great thing about this is that there are two different scents. There their black scent and their white scent. This one, the black one, smells like vanilla and sandalwood and the white one smells like musk and peony. So these are really gonna help to extend the life of your blowout. You can spray them on your hair, second day hair, third day hair. It's gonna give you that lived in look, but also keep it smelling fresh. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!