I'm Obsessed: Dr. Macrene’s Anti-Aging Treatment Foundation

Nov 16, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Few beauty elixirs provide a radiant glow as consistently as Dr. Macrene’s 37 Actives High Performance Anti-Aging Treatment Foundation does. As Serrano explains in the video above, one thin layer of this splurge-worthy product not only provides the dose of ingredients that’ll help you fight breakouts, but also gives your skin a punch of anti-aging benefits for a natural-looking shine. Available in three various shades (pale or porcelain, fair to light tan, and tan to dark), the formula also doubles as a concealer and, like magic, covers blemishes and other unwanted spots.

Shop it: $165 each; drmacrene.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Angelique and I wanted to share with you today one of my favorite foundations. It was actually formulated by a dermatologist, Dr Macrene Alexiades and it's called 37 Actives high performance anit-aging treatment foundation. Has a really long name because it's basically like Skin care. It has over 30 active ingredients in it. You have your moisturizers, like squalenes, so it give your skin a bit of hydration. You have your antioxidants, like resveratrol. So it's doing some damage control on your skin too. But I will be honest. The main reason I love it is that every time I wear it, people come up to me and they tell me my skin looks amazing. They don't tell me I have great makeup on, they say your skin looks awesome. What are you doing? It's basically just this foundation. Maybe a little mascara. That's all I'm doing, and that is why, even though it's a splurge, I'm completely addicted to it. [MUSIC]

