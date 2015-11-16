I'm Obsessed: Dr. Macrene’s Anti-Aging Treatment Foundation

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Few beauty elixirs provide a radiant glow as consistently as Dr. Macrene’s 37 Actives High Performance Anti-Aging Treatment Foundation does. As Serrano explains in the video above, one thin layer of this splurge-worthy product not only provides the dose of ingredients that’ll help you fight breakouts, but also gives your skin a punch of anti-aging benefits for a natural-looking shine. Available in three various shades (pale or porcelain, fair to light tan, and tan to dark), the formula also doubles as a concealer and, like magic, covers blemishes and other unwanted spots.

Courtesy

Shop it: $165 each; drmacrene.com.

