I'm Obsessed: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta Glow Pads

InStyle.com
Mar 07, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s no need to pop into a doctor’s office to receive a derm-approved beauty treatment. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta Glow Pads are an affordable, fast track solution to both preparing your skin for a sun-kissed glow and also exfoliating it clean. As Serrano explains in the video above, the pads help eliminate dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. The DHA formula also helps tighten your pores and deliver a natural-looking shine.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Ben Nye's Transluscent Powder

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

Hey guys, it's Angelique. By now I'm sure you all know how damaging the sun-rays can be on your skin. But when I want that little extra warmth to my complexion, I reach for Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads. Each pad contains exfoliating acids and they also contain a chemical called DHA. What DHA does is prompt your skin to produce it's own glow, within a couple of hours. All you have to do is take one of the pads and wipe down your face with it. It's going to get rid of all of the dulling dead cells on the surface, and it's going to deposit the DHA so you'll get your own glow in a matter of hours I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!