I'm Obsessed: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta Glow Pads

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s no need to pop into a doctor’s office to receive a derm-approved beauty treatment. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s Alpha Beta Glow Pads are an affordable, fast track solution to both preparing your skin for a sun-kissed glow and also exfoliating it clean. As Serrano explains in the video above, the pads help eliminate dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. The DHA formula also helps tighten your pores and deliver a natural-looking shine.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Ben Nye's Transluscent Powder

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.