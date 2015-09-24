I'm Obsessed: Dr. Brandt's DNA Dream Night Cream

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If a doctor prescribes it, we’re in. So in order to take a closer step towards healthier, more youthful skin, we turned to the late Fredric Brandt’s Dr. Brandt Skincare Do Not Age with Dr. Brandt Dream Night Cream, a potion-like ointment that will successfully helps revitalize the skin and achieve covetable levels of moisture. Compromised of Tahitian black pearl and Persian silk tree extracts, the cream energetically reboots your cells to rapidly repair for a smoother complexion. And while regularly applying the product leads to the best results, you’ll appear much better rested after just one use. 

Shop it: $135; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I have extremely dry skin and I'm always looking for great moisturizer. My new favorite is one from Dr. Brandt, it's his "Dream Night Cream." And I have actually been using this product for the past month and it has worked miracles on my skin. It is filled with a ton of great moisturizers. It has Tahitian black pearl extract. It has ceramides that really help to tackle hydration. It also has a nice texture. It's thick, but it's not too thick. It kind of feels like a mousse. And it's not greasy at all. You rub it in and it dries down to a really nice matte finish. And it smells really great, it smells like lavender, which is very calming at night. [MUSIC]

