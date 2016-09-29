I'm Obsessed: Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Fragrance

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

A fragrance that’s so intoxicating you’ll want two bottles? It does exist. Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue fragrance smells like a blend of crisp, refreshing sea air with a hint of greenery thanks to its citrus notes of lemon mixed with a touch of earthy scents like rosemary and oakmoss. Not only does Serrano spritz on the women’s version, but she’s also a big fan of wearing the men’s version too. (No wonder both bottles are best sellers!)

Shop it: $76; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hey everyone, it's Angelique. And today I wanted to talk to you about one of the best selling fragrances out there. Happens to be one of my favorites too. It is Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue. And I'm not just a fan of the women's version. I am a big fan of the bestselling men's version. My man wears it, I wear it, it just smells crisp and refreshing, like sea air mixed with a hint of greenery. And that's probably because it has notes of rosemary and oak moss along with [UNKNOWN] So, again, crisp, refreshing. If you haven't tried it yet, definitely check it out. But there's also a beautiful woman's version of light blue. Now this has the same refreshing really crispy citrus notes. Like lemon and green apple. But it also has a little bit of floracy to it. There's some white rose in there but it's still going to give you that fresh scent. So you haven't yet check them out, get to a department store, give it a spritz, I guarantee you're going to love it. [MUSIC]

