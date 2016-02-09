I'm Obsessed: Diptyque’s Roses Scented Oval

Feb 09, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Despite the lyrics to one of Outkast’s early ‘00s jams, roses really don’t smell like poo. For proof, take Diptyque’s Roses Scented Oval for a spin inside your home. The results lead to a delicate, yet spot-on, recognizable mix of floral notes that’ll slowly distill into the space of your choice for months. And if roses aren’t your favorite, the beloved Parisian perfumer also creates these porcelain-encrusted medallions of fragrance in equally lust-worthy scents like Figuier (fig), Baies (roses and blackcurrant leaves), and 34 Boulevard Saint Germain (a mix of spice, fig, mosses, and blackcurrant).

Courtesy

Shop it: $45; barneys.com.

Hey guys it's Angelique and I'm so excited to show you a chic way to decorate your home and scent it at the same time. These are scented ovals from Diptyque. What it is it's a round ceramic ring with a scented wax bar inside. And the ceramic actually helps diffuse the scent in your space for months. So you can hang a piece like this from a doorknob or a bookshelf. Or even arrange them on a coffee table. Now I am currently into the rose fragrance but they have sweet versions and even spicy scents so you can customize your space any way you like. [MUSIC]

