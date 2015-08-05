I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Friends of Christian Dior like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Natalia Vodianova, and Grimes peppered the front row of the house's fall 2015 couture show not just with their buzzy presence, but with the must-have sunglasses of the moment. Dior's So Real lenses have completely won over the hearts of models, editors, musicians, and actresses alike. Available in black, tortoise, and silver iterations, these sunglasses are the ideal addition to a day spent by the pool or slicking through busy city streets.

Shop it: silver, $545; tortoise and black, $595; saksfifthavenue.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. So I'm a sunglasses girl, I wear them rain or shine. And I feel like they're part of my uniform at this point. I could be wearing something super simple, and I feel like if I throw on a great pair of shades, they make me look that much more stylish. So my current favorite pair are a pair from Dior. They're their So Real sunglasses. And what I love about them is the shape. I think they are so interesting. They have the mirrored lens and they're everywhere. They're on Instagram, Rhianna's wearing them in the new Dior ad campaign, celebrities are wearing them. And I just feel like I can throw them on and I'm good to go. [MUSIC]

