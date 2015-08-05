I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Friends of Christian Dior like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Natalia Vodianova, and Grimes peppered the front row of the house's fall 2015 couture show not just with their buzzy presence, but with the must-have sunglasses of the moment. Dior's So Real lenses have completely won over the hearts of models, editors, musicians, and actresses alike. Available in black, tortoise, and silver iterations, these sunglasses are the ideal addition to a day spent by the pool or slicking through busy city streets.

Courtesy (3)

Shop it: silver, $545; tortoise and black, $595; saksfifthavenue.com.

