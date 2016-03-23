I'm Obsessed: Dior's Diorshow Brow Styler Gel

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Forget learning to tame unruly brows. As Serrano explains in the video above, the runways of late prove that beauty insiders are celebrating full, naturally luscious eyebrows. And for that, we turn to Dior’s Diorshow Brow Styler Gel. This luxurious tool releases a non-stick formula that helps you define and shape your brows thanks to its brush tip. The gel is available in three shades (transparent, blonde, and brown) and is the perfect tool to keep around for last-minute touch-ups. Consider yourself runway-approved.

Courtesy

Shop it: $29; sephora.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it