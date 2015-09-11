I'm Obsessed: Dior's "Diorama" Handbag 

InStyle.com
Sep 11, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Let’s just say that when Rihanna sets the trends, we wholeheartedly follow, which is why we loved her gleaming appearance in Dior’s Secret Garden campaign. We have followed suit and have fallen in love with the brand’s “Diorama,” handbag, a beautiful, geometric piece that, like it’s name suggests, packs plenty of pizzazz. Available in a variety of bold colors and textiles (think crocodile, python, calfskin, and leather), this hand-sewn chain-strap beauty is crafted just like all of the Parisian label’s vastly imaginative ready-to-wear creations.

Courtesy

Shop it: available upon request; dior.com.

Get the look featured on InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield above: Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Smile Pendant, $950; tiffany.com. Tiffany & Co. Atlas Narrow Open Bangle, $3,500; tiffany.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorite finds.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior's So Real Sunglasses

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, it's Kahlana. My obsession today is this gorgeous bag from Dior. It's the Diorama bag and this season the smaller the bag the better. It's all about the mini bag. And what I love about this one is that even though it's small, it's still big enough to fit my cellphone, my keys, my lip gloss. I can wear it as a crossbody, I can wear it as a shoulder bag And you can dress it up or you can dress it down with sneakers. It's Fashion Week right now in New York and all the fashion editors are wearing it. It comes in a ton of colors. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!