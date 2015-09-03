I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lipstick 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s a reason Parisian women everywhere simply say "j’adore" when asked about anything Christian Dior. Much like the French fashion house’s idyllic couture creations, the brand’s new Dior Addict Lipstick is a timeless yet unarguably modern beauty essential to add to your roster of vanity staples. Dressed in a platinum chrome shell, these “CD”-shaped sticks are available in 45 various shades and are composed of a hydra-gel center that moisturizes the lips and provides that highly covetable yet subtle glow. So which is Barfield’s favorite? Number 553, aptly dubbed “Smile,” of course.

Shop it: Dior Addict Lipstick, 553 Smile, $35; macys.com.

Hi, guys, it's Kahlana. I'm a lipstick girl, and there's nothing that gets me more excited than new lipstick, which is why my obsession today is Dior's new Dior Addict Lipstick. This formula is gorgeous. It comes in super chic packaging, and the formula is brilliant. It's basically a lipstick-lip gloss hybrid. So it's not overly drying like a typical lipstick and it's not overly shiny like a typical lip gloss. It's the perfect balance and the perfect in-between and it comes in 45 shades. They're all gorgeous and what's brilliant about it is that in the center of the bullet is a hydrogel topcoat and an oil complex. So this is what's gonna keep your lips nice and moisturized throughout the day. Now, I'm gonna put on this color to show you what it looks like. It is number 553, Smile, and it's a nice pink. [BLANK_AUDIO] So it goes on sheer, but it gives you a nice pop of color, and you can build it to increase intensity. [BLANK_AUDIO] Voila! [MUSIC]

