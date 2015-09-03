I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lipstick 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

There’s a reason Parisian women everywhere simply say "j’adore" when asked about anything Christian Dior. Much like the French fashion house’s idyllic couture creations, the brand’s new Dior Addict Lipstick is a timeless yet unarguably modern beauty essential to add to your roster of vanity staples. Dressed in a platinum chrome shell, these “CD”-shaped sticks are available in 45 various shades and are composed of a hydra-gel center that moisturizes the lips and provides that highly covetable yet subtle glow. So which is Barfield’s favorite? Number 553, aptly dubbed “Smile,” of course.

Courtesy

Shop it: Dior Addict Lipstick, 553 Smile, $35; macys.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves this product—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our beauty favorites.

