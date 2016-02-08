I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re aiming to recreate Kylie Jenner’s infamous pout and couldn’t get your hands on her lip kit, don’t fret. Christian Dior is glamorously here to help. As Serrano explains in the video above, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper not only works as any tried and true lip gloss would, but also has the ability to cover up fine lines and give your lips an extra boost. How so? The product boasts an impressive mix of natural collagen and Hyaluronic filling spheres that work their magic to moisturize and amp up your luscious lips.

Courtesy

Shop it: $33; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lipstick

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our favorites.