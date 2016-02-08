I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Feb 08, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re aiming to recreate Kylie Jenner’s infamous pout and couldn’t get your hands on her lip kit, don’t fret. Christian Dior is glamorously here to help. As Serrano explains in the video above, Dior Addict Lip Maximizer High Volume Lip Plumper not only works as any tried and true lip gloss would, but also has the ability to cover up fine lines and give your lips an extra boost. How so? The product boasts an impressive mix of natural collagen and Hyaluronic filling spheres that work their magic to moisturize and amp up your luscious lips.

Shop it: $33; sephora.com.

Hey guys, it's Angelique and today I wanted to tell you about one of my favorite lip glosses it's Dior addict lip maximizer, and it has collagen micro-spheres, and what those micro-spheres do once they're on your lips is they help plump and fill in any fine lines. So you really get a fuller pout appearance. And what I also love is you can where it all by itself. It will give you just the slightest pink gloss. Or you can wear it over your lipstick. So will again help [UNKNOWN] Any of those fine lines or any cracks you might see. It's sort of my lip perfector and I have one in just about every purse I own. I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

