I'm Obsessed: David Yurman's Renaissance Bracelet

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Since 1983, David Yurman has masterfully crafted a sterling silver and 14-karat yellow gold piece of luxury that every woman should add to her jewelry collection: the Renaissance Bracelet. Designed to reflect Greek, Roman, Egyptian, and Celtic artwork, the bauble’s now iconic cable design classically charms any outfit and helps ensure your look is far from blasé. As Barfield explains in the video, the pieces also lend themselves for stacking, a quick styling trick that allows your jewels to truly shine. Yes, the pearl-adorned bracelets do compliment other silver and gold styles, but they also standout alone. As they say, less is more.

Courtesy

Shop it: $1,100, davidyurman.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield is so in love with this bauble—and visit instyle.com/videos to see what else she's obsessing over.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Artis Makeup Brushes