I'm Obsessed: David Kirsch’s Ultimate Family Wellness Book

Kahlana Barfield Brown
Dec 14, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

When the trainer behind Jennifer Lopez’s killer physique delivers easy-to-follow tips for leading a healthier life, we listen. That’s why David Kirsch’s Ultimate Family Wellness guide has become our go-to source for five-minute workout fixes and delicious, yet efficient, fat-burning meals. After all, the man’s also previously worked with stars like Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, and Anne Hathaway, so believe that his 5-5-5 exercise and nutrition philosophy (follow it and lose five pounds in five days) is definitely one to note. 

[MUSIC] Today's obsession os David Kirsch's new book, Ultimate Family Wellness. David is JLo's trainer. And he's worked with everyone from Julia Roberts to Carrie Washington to Ann Hathaway. And I am so happy to say he is also my trainer And David's new book is hitting stores but he actually gave me an advanced copy of this book a few month's ago and it has been my go to bible. You know, as women it's really hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle when you're running around and trying to eat healthy and work out at the same time. It can be very very challenging and this book has made things very simple for me. There's five minute workouts. There's five minute recipes. So it's very easy for me to scroll through this book and really find a great tip that will help my day become that much more healthier. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

