I'm Obsessed: David Kirsch’s Ultimate Family Wellness Book

When the trainer behind Jennifer Lopez’s killer physique delivers easy-to-follow tips for leading a healthier life, we listen. That’s why David Kirsch’s Ultimate Family Wellness guide has become our go-to source for five-minute workout fixes and delicious, yet efficient, fat-burning meals. After all, the man’s also previously worked with stars like Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, and Anne Hathaway, so believe that his 5-5-5 exercise and nutrition philosophy (follow it and lose five pounds in five days) is definitely one to note.

Courtesy

Shop it: $23; quartoknows.com.

