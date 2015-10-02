I'm Obsessed: Darphin’s 8-Flower Nectar Oil Cream 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Fashion this fall returned to the ‘70s, but you don’t have to don wide-legged jeans and John Lennon-inspired sunglasses to embrace your inner flower child. Compromised of 280 petals all packed into a strikingly fragrant oil blend, Darphin’s 8-Flower Nectar Oil Cream is the smooth, transformative tool you’ll need to maintain a hydrated and moisturized glow through cooler months ahead. The whipped formula includes the rose, Neroli, Patchouli, and more oils in addition to shea butters and both vitamin C and E. Stock up now.

Courtesy

Shop it: $130; darphin.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this cream