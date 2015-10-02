I'm Obsessed: Darphin’s 8-Flower Nectar Oil Cream 

Oct 02, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Fashion this fall returned to the ‘70s, but you don’t have to don wide-legged jeans and John Lennon-inspired sunglasses to embrace your inner flower child. Compromised of 280 petals all packed into a strikingly fragrant oil blend, Darphin’s 8-Flower Nectar Oil Cream is the smooth, transformative tool you’ll need to maintain a hydrated and moisturized glow through cooler months ahead. The whipped formula includes the rose, Neroli, Patchouli, and more oils in addition to shea butters and both vitamin C and E. Stock up now. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $130; darphin.com.

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves this cream—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Well I've been using this new amazing night cream every night for the past two months and I am loving it. It's from Darphin, it's their new 8 flower nectar oil cream, and I have super dry skin, so it takes something with a lot of moisturize ingredients to really keep me nice and moisturized and hydrated. So this is what I have been using and it is comprised of eight different flowers that really help to moisturize the skin everything from ylang ylang to patchouli to neroli rose and not only does it smell delicious but the texture is amazing it's a nice, thick whip and as you can see it really looks like icing on a cake and it does feel like that as well. You put it on. Even though it's really thick, it melts right into your skin like an oil does. I love the results that I'm seeing, and I really love how heavenly it smells. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

