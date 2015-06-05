I'm Obsessed: Cover FX Custom Cover Drops

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large, Kahlana Barfield. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

As an InStyle editor, Kahlana Barfield has the inside scoop on all of the beauty industry’s latest and greatest products, announcements, and collaborations. And that’s precisely why our ears perked up when we heard her dub her today's obsession as “the most innovative beauty product I’ve seen in such a long time."

In the above video, Barfield preaches about the power of Cover FX’s Custom Cover Drops ($44; sephora.com), a pure liquid pigment that rapidly hides any unwanted blemishes, plain and simple. And let’s face it: We’ve all had that one prickly zit make its confident arrival the morning of a big day. So how does it work? The formula, which sits inside a sleek black and silver mini bottle, can be used on its own or can be easily mixed with a moisturizer, serum, oil, or primer for a smooth, unnoticeable blend.

Courtesy

Shop it: Cover FX’s Custom Cover Drops, $44; sephora.com.

Watch the full video to see how Barfield enjoys using it—and visit instyle.com/videos Monday to see what she loves next.

