I'm Obsessed: Cover FX's Custom Infusion Drops 

Even our favorite beauty essentials can sometimes use a little boost. Cue Cover FX’s Custom Infusion Drops, an oil-free, hydrating serum that seamlessly blends into moisturizer, oil, primer, or foundation for an extra source of vitamin concentrate and transformative results. Made with a formula that contains sodium hyaluronate, the drops can be used to calm irritated skin, prevent rapid aging, hydrate, and brighten. Available in four mixtures (chamomile, jasmine, neroli, and lemongrass), these are also super simple to dab on.

