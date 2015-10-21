I'm Obsessed: Coordinates Collection Bracelets 

Oct 21, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like a bauble that reflects an unforgettable memory you’ve made with your loved one. So for your next big milestone—or when it’s simply time to treat yourself—we suggest adding an entirely personalized bracelet from Coordinates Collection to your roster. As the brand’s name implies, each accessory from the gilded jeweler comes engraved with the geographic coordinates of your choice, meaning you can simply enter an address that holds a meaningful place in your heart and wear it on your wrist in a stylish way. And while we specifically love the bracelets, available in a variety of gold, silver, and plated finishes, the brand also offers rings, necklaces, and more soon to be favorites. 

Courtesy

Shop it: Sky bracelet in plated silver and gold, $270; coordinatescollection.com

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield loves these jewels—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is one of my new favorite jewelry lines, Coordinates Collection. And I love this collection because the jewelry is beautiful but it's also customizable, and I think there's something very nice about very personal jewelry. They make everything from rings to necklaces to bracelets, but I specifically love the bracelets, and I'm wearing two now. And this one is actually the coordinates of the location that my fiance and I had our first date. And this one is the coordinates of New York City where I live. So these are very special pieces to me that really never my wrist because they mean so much. I also love that they're great for layering. So you can mix this with chunky jewelry, with delicate jewelry, and it blends right in. They're available in both silver and gold, and I just think they make for great gifts. Whether it's for engagement, for a wedding, or for a graduation. [MUSIC]

