I'm Obsessed: Coca-Cola's Share a Coke Bottles

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

‘Tis the season for sharing, so why not do so with an extra dose of attention to detail? As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, Coca-Cola is once more encouraging holiday cheer with its 8-ounce Share a Coke bottles, which come personalized with the name of whomever you may wish to present one to. For an affordable $5, simply decide who you’d love to spend time refreshing with and wrap it up for a just-for-you surprise. To boot, the beloved brand also allows you to order in bulk, meaning you can spread the love with a long list of loved ones, just like Barfield Brown did at her wedding.

Shop it: $5 each, buy.shareacoke.com

[MUSIC] My current obsession is Coca-Cola Share A Coke Bottles. I love these bottles. I've been seeing these custom bottles on Instagram last year and I found out that they were only available as corporate gifts. But this year Coca-Cola made them available for anyone to order and I ordered them for my wedding. And everyone loved them. Each guest got a bottle with their name on it and they served as a place card and also as a wedding favors. And they were such a big hit I think it just added a great personal touch. Not only did they work for weddings, they can work for a baby shower, a holiday party, I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

