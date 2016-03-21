I'm Obsessed: Clinique’s Sweet Pots Sugar Scrub and Lip Balms

Mar 21, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If it’s time to wrap up a sweet gift for a sweet gal in your life, look no further than Clinique’s Sweet Pots Sugar Scrub and Lip Balms. Available in six shades (think red velvet, orange blossom, sweet rose, and citron bleu, among others), this two-in-one product comes with a moisturizing lip balm on one side and a sugary, ultra-enhancing lip scrub on the other. Each one offers a delicious anytime pick-me-up and, to boot, will put a smile on anyone’s face, stat.

Shop it: $20; clinique.com.

