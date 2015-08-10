I'm Obsessed: Clarisonic's Smart Profile Brush

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Our elders may have taught us to wash our face each morning and before bed, but in 2015, maintaining clear, healthy skin requires more than a bare-bones routine. Enter the Clarisonic Smart Profile brush, which, thanks to its impressive technology, automatically adjusts the speed of its oscillating bristles to give your skin the exact wash it needs. The newly released product not only alerts you when it’s time to replace the brush head, but also alternates between four varying speeds and has a turbo option for a richer experience. Considering dermatologists stand behind this handheld device, we say it’s just what the doctor ordered.

Shop it: $265; clarisonic.com.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, guys, it's Kahlana. So we all know about the Clarisonic. It cleans your skin better than anything else on the market. Dermatologists love it, they recommend it. Well, now Clarisonic has a new device called Smart Profile. And what's genius about this device is that it has a microchip that sends information to the device to adjust its speed for a better cleanse. Depending on the area that you're hitting. And, if you want to take that speed up a notch, you can press a button called "Turbo" and it will intensive the power. It also lets you know when the brush pads needs to be changed. It also has a longer battery life. I've using it for the past few months and I'm completely obsessed. [MUSIC]

