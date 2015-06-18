I'm Obsessed: Cire Trudon's Scented Matches 

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a new daily video series with Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

If you’re on the hunt for a touch of Parisian je ne sais quoi to your home, there’s no need to invest in pricey, hard to validate purchases like an $80 candle or even a $300 eau de parfum diffuser. Cire Trudon, which is known for its lavish products, has introduced a must-have that’ll not only please your most discerning guests, but also won’t break the bank. Available in the their five signature scents, Cire Trudon’s scented matches come in colorfully illustrated rectangular boxes that neatly fit into small spaces—and are perfect for easy gifting. The matches, which smell heavenly, can be used to light candles, of course, but they also give new life to a favorite lingerie drawer or bedside stand.

Courtesy

Shop it: $12, blisshomeanddesign.com.

Watch the video above to see why Barfield loves them—and visit instyle.com/videos tomorrow to see what she’s obsessed with next.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Lancome's Miracle Cushion Foundation