I'm Obsessed: Christian Louboutin's Loubilaque Lip Lacquer

InStyle Staff
Jul 01, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.If you’re anything like us, you’re still drooling over the Christian Louboutin lipsticks that hit shelves last summer. The latest addition to your lust-list? The brand’s new Loubilaque Lip Lacquers. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, the formula combines the pigmentation of lipstick and the shine of traditional gloss. It’s available in eight shades—including Rouge Louboutin, the same hue as the iconic soles—all of which we're predicting will sell out fast than you can say "stiletto."

Shop it: $85; sephora.com.

[MUSIC] Hi guys. Today's obsession is Christian Louboutin's new Loubilaque lip product. And I'm obsessed with it A. because the packaging is so gorgeous. It is shaped like a stiletto heel. But the product inside is what's really truly amazing. It's a hybrid of a lipstick and a lip gloss. It truly has the pigment of a lipstick, and the shine of a lip gloss. It comes in eight colors, and this is Rouge Louboutin, their hero shade. It's their classic, signature red, the same red that you see on the bottom of Christian Louboutin heels. And it's gorgeous because it's universally flattering. It looks great on fair skin. It looks great on dark skin like mine. I'm gonna show what it looks like on. [BLANK_AUDIO] And there it is, perfect for summer, high shine, and it doesn't feel sticky at all. [MUSIC]

