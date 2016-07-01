I'm Obsessed: Christian Louboutin's Loubilaque Lip Lacquer

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Kahlana Barfield Brown, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.If you’re anything like us, you’re still drooling over the Christian Louboutin lipsticks that hit shelves last summer. The latest addition to your lust-list? The brand’s new Loubilaque Lip Lacquers. As Barfield Brown explains in the video above, the formula combines the pigmentation of lipstick and the shine of traditional gloss. It’s available in eight shades—including Rouge Louboutin, the same hue as the iconic soles—all of which we're predicting will sell out fast than you can say "stiletto."

courtesy

Shop it: $85; sephora.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Bobbi Brown's Nourishing Lip Color Lipsticks

Watch the video above to learn why Barfield Brown loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.